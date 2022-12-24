A Ghanaian woman stole the spotlight at an event when she took to the dancefloor

In the video on TikTok, the woman caught the attention of the crowd who seem enthused by the display of energy.

Netizens who saw the video have showered praises on the woman for her beautiful dance moves

An elderly Ghanaian woman has wowed netizens after a video of her delivering some beautiful dance moves surfaced online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @sweetienaa, the elderly woman was captured dancing seriously at an event in Ghana.

Attendees who thronged the event were hooked on the dance moves of the woman as she gave her own version of azonto.

An elderly woman captured dancing with energy during an event she attended Photo credit @sweetienaa/TikTok

Ghanaians commend the woman

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the woman for her energy whereas others commended her for her lively performance.

The video which came with the caption "can your mother dance" had gathered over 37,000 likes and 500 comments at the time of writing the report.

Minister of Dbee Affairs

The woman has energy GOD !

okundayediamond56

my mother on my wedding party when i finally live my papa house with my billings

esthernuako

Herr ur mum get energy mum take ur ✌✌✌✌ l have watch it more than 10 times

JazyTec

See how the other women are looking at her

Abe Nhar ✌️

My mum can’t dance to save me oo

