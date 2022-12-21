Famous TikTok star Hajia Bintu has been spotted at the unveiling of the all-new luxury apartments at Ridge Condos Ghana in Kumasi

She was captured slaying in a black dress as popular celebrity blogger GH Hyper tried to catch a glimpse of her on his phone

The video has sparked massive reactions online as many accuse the blogger of giving her so much attention

Popular internet sensation Hajia Bintu has turned heads once again on social media in her black dress which she wore to the unveiling of the all-new luxury apartments at Ridge condos Ghana in Kumasi.

Hajia Bintu looking gorgeous in her black dress. Photo Source: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

The dress was a double-shoulder triple-layered fitting ruffle dress. The dress was a mini dress that fitted her skin in order to accentuate her lovely curves.

Her hair was held in a ponytail with the tail end braided in a plait. Her edges were perfectly curled and laid along her hairline.

As popular celebrity blogger, GH Hyper, spotted her at the event, he tried to get a video of the gorgeous curvy TikTok star however, she was not up for it.

She whined in the video as GH Hyper tried to capture her. The video has sparked massive reactions online as netizens accuse the blogger and other bloggers for giving her unnecessary hype.

Reactions as popular Ghanaian celebrity blogger GH Hyper tries to get a video of Hajia Bintu

badgalririe777 said:

This one always acting so innocent and all like she doesn’t like the attention but will die for the attention

nii.kela commented:

you people really make this girl collect ein name o

babyemms7 remarked:

3de3n na wo shake shake ne ho s3 gogomi

442sarkodie

If you see this girl one on one Chale hmmshe no nice kuraa

