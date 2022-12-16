Ghanaian Artist Stuns Pretty Food Vendor With Beautiful Sketch: “Her Reaction Is Priceless
- A Ghanaian food vendor was left dumbfounded by an artist who drew her while she was serving customers
- In the video making rounds on Twitter, the lady could not believe that one of her customers would actually sketch her
- Her face lit up with smiles as she was told to keep the beautiful sketch of herself.
PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions
A young Ghanaian artist has once again put his talent on display after he drew a sketch of a pretty food vendor.
A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter handle of @Enilart began with a young lady serving waakye to a customer.
The artist who apparently had also gone there to buy food took a still picture of the young lady and then drew a beautiful sketch of her as she was attending to customers.
"He is a genius": Talented little boy uses old plates to make drum, produces good music with it in viral video
After he was done, he showed the sketch to the woman who was taken aback by the pleasant surprise.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Her face lit up with smiles when the artist asked her to keep the drawing.
Netizens who saw the video commended the artist and urged him to keep up with his good work.
@ContiRiceMaster
Waakye seller way dey speak good English dieeeer boy e go cost pass.
@BurberryQuame
Eno Dey cost sef . She take over the joint from en old girl. The joint name be Auntie Aku. The way this waakye spy boys back in high school days erh
@josiah_appiah
Charley, good work. Don't stop this. One day you go blow gidigidi
Ghanaian Boy Who Taught Himself Drawing After SHS Makes Beautiful Pencil Arts Of Ghana Celebrities
Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Nsowah, a young Ghanaian artist is beginning to make waves in the industry with his works being appreciated by some of the most famous icons in Ghana.
Mohammed Kudus: GH World Cup star caught thirsting over thick stunner in video; leaves other ladies jealous
Sharing his story with YEN.com.gh, the gentleman who is known by the handle Choco Pencil Art has now met some of the top celebrities in Ghana to present them some portraits.
Although he has no manager, Choco Pencil Art has that he has been able to market his work through social media and that is how he meets top celebrities.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh