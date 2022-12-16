A Ghanaian food vendor was left dumbfounded by an artist who drew her while she was serving customers

In the video making rounds on Twitter, the lady could not believe that one of her customers would actually sketch her

Her face lit up with smiles as she was told to keep the beautiful sketch of herself.

A young Ghanaian artist has once again put his talent on display after he drew a sketch of a pretty food vendor.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter handle of @Enilart began with a young lady serving waakye to a customer.

The artist who apparently had also gone there to buy food took a still picture of the young lady and then drew a beautiful sketch of her as she was attending to customers.

After he was done, he showed the sketch to the woman who was taken aback by the pleasant surprise.

Ghanaian food vendor beaming with smiles as an artist draws her Photo credit@Enilart/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Her face lit up with smiles when the artist asked her to keep the drawing.

Netizens who saw the video commended the artist and urged him to keep up with his good work.

@ContiRiceMaster

Waakye seller way dey speak good English dieeeer boy e go cost pass.

@BurberryQuame

Eno Dey cost sef . She take over the joint from en old girl. The joint name be Auntie Aku. The way this waakye spy boys back in high school days erh

@josiah_appiah

Charley, good work. Don't stop this. One day you go blow gidigidi

Ghanaian Boy Who Taught Himself Drawing After SHS Makes Beautiful Pencil Arts Of Ghana Celebrities

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Nsowah, a young Ghanaian artist is beginning to make waves in the industry with his works being appreciated by some of the most famous icons in Ghana.

Sharing his story with YEN.com.gh, the gentleman who is known by the handle Choco Pencil Art has now met some of the top celebrities in Ghana to present them some portraits.

Although he has no manager, Choco Pencil Art has that he has been able to market his work through social media and that is how he meets top celebrities.

Source: YEN.com.gh