Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has been spotted gushing over a beautiful woman in a TikTok video

The Ghanaian World Cup star had posed to take a picture with the lady and three others, where he drooled over the stunner standing next to him

While some fans said the footballing star needs to be left alone to have fun, others, especially his female admirers, seemed jealous

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has been captured in a video stealing glances at a beautiful lady as they posed for a picture.

In a video slide spotted by YEN.com.gh, the Black Stars player was visibly distracted as he posed standing beside the adorable lady.

How many people posed with Mohammed Kudus?

There were two other men and a lady with the pair in the video slide that accentuates Mohammed Kudus thirsting over the lady beside him.

Reactions as video of Mohammed Kudus drooling over pretty lady emerges. Credit: AkosuaDagaati (TikTok)/kudus_mohammed (IG).

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The World Cup star appeared in a sportswear, while the lady sported a white outfit with a touch of red. She added dark shades and a bag to match her wardrobe choice.

More than 37,000 watched the video and over 200 had commented at the time of this publication.

Watch the clip below:

Pretty ladies who reacted seemed jealous

Vbh said:

Leave him alone ooo, please. He is still our boyfriend.

Keeshalee posted:

Leave my crush alone. Eish, Kudus.

Rahaman rafia commented:

Don't misunderstand my husband, it was swag he gave.

AJASCOPEE replied:

I be true dis one none lie.

Bell _ring reacted:

Yes, but not only him o you look at the guy in the black outfit.

Juliet posted:

He’s stressed allow him. In Kudus, we trust.

Freeky commented:

Another camera dey the down there doesn't worry the boy.

World Cup 2022: Talented Ghanaian Lady Skilfully Draws Mohammed Kudus

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a talented Ghanaian female artist, Aewura Djoah, has drawn Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus in a video that has melted hearts on social media.

She captured the Ghanaian footballing professional in the clip that spotlights her work from start to finish.

The footage begins with the pencil artist donning a Black Stars shirt covered with a Ghana flag. She greeted her audience with a two-finger gesture before proceeding to draw.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh