A Ghanaian student has got people talking after a video of how he attended Our day with fufu and soup surfaced online

In a video making rounds on TikTok, the class teacher was heard asking the student whether he could finish the two balls of fufu

Netizens who saw the video had something to say about the meal and the occasion

A young kid Ghanaian has got netizens reminiscing about their basic school days after the food he sent to school for an 'Our Day' celebration surfaced online.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @abenaanane1 captured happy-looking school kids who had brought their favourite meals to class as part of Our Day celebration which is an event set to climax the last day of an academic term.

Ghanaian student eat fufu with soup during Our Day Photo credit @abenaanane1/TikTok

As the class teacher moved around inspecting what each student brought for the special occasion, she took particular notice of a boy who brought fufu with soup.

Stunned by what she was seeing, the teacher hilariously asked whether the boy could consume the two big balls of fufu.

The 34-second video which was captured “Our Day” raked in 11,000 likes and 300 comments.

Ghanaians react to the Our Day event

Netizens who saw the video took to the comment section to share their opinion on the video.

ladyvidash

some parents are too seroius. our day.... boi

Sweetie Dausi Mustapha

Ebe like this days fufu our day dey go on paa oo

Naa baby

Madam please take the fufu from that guy his mother said both of you should eat that why is two fufu

Allahlady

Our day mu pro max

Asantewaa@B

I choose fufu amongst all the food

nanabosie2

oh madam, I beg don’t tempt with our fufu don’t temper koraa

