A Ghanaian lady has got people talking after she advised men to place emphasis on beauty when choosing a partner

In a video on TikTok, the lady recounted how her friend opted to date a lady who wasn’t good looking

Netizens who saw the video shared different opinions on the issues raised by the woman

A Ghanaian woman has taken to TikTok to express her opinion on what men must look out for when they are choosing a woman to date.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, on TikTok, the lady @rainerzak_official said that beauty is a feature that men should place prominence on when they want to choose a lover.

Ghanaian lady appeals to men to choose nice ladies as partners

Her comment comes after she revealed that her handsome friend who has all the qualities a woman will want in a man is dating a lady who is not good-looking.

She concluded by urging men to heed her advice and put beauty at top of their list when choosing a lady to date.

Her comments have sparked a lot of reactions on social media with many netizens appearing to be divided in their opinion.

For others, love is unconditional whereas also agreed with her assertion.

At the time of writing the report, the video gathered over 10,000 likes and 300 comments.

user1227542140691

Our mothers has advised us. We go for good character not beautiful with no peace

Nana Akua

Sweetheart, these days nice doesn’t count oo, before you choose a girl or boy ask this” onnim nyansa” before you think of nice. Hugs

bra_cliff

cos most times the nice ones won't give you peace of mind

Edudzi

It’s not all about having a nice girl ooo madam it’s about who she is to him

