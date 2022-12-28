The decision by a coconut seller in Ghana to agree for a photographer to take pictures of him despite the busy nature of his work has touched many people online.

In the TikTok video, the coconut seller told the photographer the distance he covers in order for his coconuts to be bought

Netizens who saw the video commended the coconut seller and urged him to keep up the good work

A Ghanaian coconut seller has won the admiration of social media users with his humility and demeanour after he was approached by a photographer who wanted to take pictures of him.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the photographer @yaw_niel filmed the moment he engaged the middle-aged coconut seller to find out the routes he plies in order to sell his coconut every day.

The coconut seller poses for the camera as the photographer takes a shot of him Photo credit @yaw_niel

During the conversation, he then introduced himself as a photographer and then sought the coconut seller's permission to take pictures of him, a request he agreed.

Ghanaians commend the coconut seller

Netizens who saw the video heaped praises on the coconut seller for his calm demeanour whereas others remarked that he is very handsome and encouraged him to keep working hard.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 26,000 likes and 600 comments.

patience mate kole

very handsome man

Prince20

Aooww a lot going through his mind hmmm it’s well

Dorcas Opoku Twenebo

The situation doesn’t allow him smile

Mzz Laure

He’s my mum’s customer at tech junction. He’s indeed a hardworking guy

Bliss Abban

God is with u bro it will be good ok love u

Akwasi Agyemang Pee

He is very handsome but doesn’t look happy in the pictures, life is not easy

