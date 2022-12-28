A Ghanaian TikToker amused netizens when he shared how he woke up to find a Christmas tree in his living room

He confessed that his parents try to emulate the culture of western countries, hence the surprise Christmas tree

The Tiktoker shared a video of how the tree looked and took time off to decorate it with several ornaments

A Ghanaian TikToker with the handle @kvng_krave shared how his family was in Christmas spirits when his parents sneaked a Christmas tree into the living room while everyone else was asleep. He confessed that his parents adopted western lifestyles, which explained why he woke up to find a Christmas tree in the house.

A TikToker is surprised to see a Christmas tree in his living room. Photo credit: @kvng_krave

The TikToker showed how he decorated the tree with several Christmas ornaments, much to the delight of his followers on social media. He lamented that his parents expected him to do the Christmas decorations though he preferred to do other things with his time.

Netizens react to the video of the Christmas tree decoration

Several netizens were amused by the young man's decorations and antic in the video. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

babesss said:

It's the "apparently it snows in Ghana" for me

user260588790162 commented:

The Brofosem family

Luluscakerygh remarked:

I asked my mom to get us one and she said she would rather use the money to buy goat lmao

Keziah Ansah added:

this is what I want to do but my parents are typical Ghanaians

bea advised:

Open up the trees, like stretch the branches

