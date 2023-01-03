A fresh Ghanaian Senior High School graduate has said pursuing tertiary education is not in her plans

Maame Yaa Agyeiwaa says she knows she is not academically inclined and believes starting a business will be the best option for her

Ghanaians have commended her for being very honest about her ambitions going forward

A pretty young Ghanaian lady has earned the respect of netizens with her honesty after she opened up on her plans for the future.

Speaking in an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa on Youtube, Maame Yaa Agyeiwaa, a product of Diaspora Girls Senior High School said she doesn't intend to pursue tertiary education.

Maame who sat for the 2022 West African Secondary School Certificate Exams (WASSCE) said her decision is because she admits that she is not academically inclined.

Rather she wants to start a business and believes that is the path that can lead her to prosperity.

"I don't have plans to further my education. I am not good when it comes to academics so I want to start a business", she said with confidence.

She currently supports her sister with her business and says she is hoping to get some money in order to start her own.

Ghanaians commend her honesty

Netizens who saw the video commended the young lady for identifying what will work for her and going for it.

Others too heaped praises on her for her beauty.

