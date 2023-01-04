An Ethiopian man has reacted to the praises being showered on Ghana’s Sulemana Abdul Samed over his height

In a post on Facebook, Nagawoo Jimaa said he is taller than Ghana’s Samed and has even called for a face-to-face so they compare heights

Netizens who reacted to the post shared diverse opinions on the matter with some there was no need for a challenge

It appears the quest to determine who might be the tallest man on the African continent is going to get more interesting in the coming days.

This is because recently after Ghana’s Sulemana Abdul Samed gained media traction and seemed to be enjoying his little-found fame due to his height, a man from Ethiopia has also reared his head as it were to challenge him on who is the tallest amongst the two.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, Nagawoo Jimaa who claims his height is 7 ft 4.6in (225cm) shared a photo of himself and captioned it “never give up”

Prior to that, he aimed a dig at 29-year-old Samed in an earlier post where he wrote “bring him if you want – this guy will not be longer than me,”

Netizens react to the post

Some netizens who reacted to the post by Nagawoo Jimaa have asked him to calm down whereas others have already declared him as the tallest .

Anwar Haaji

Nagawo Jimma is better than this guy, if you want this guy, he is Oromo, he is the first Nagawo of Jimma

Geleta Bacha

Let the boy come or we'll even send you money but it's not better than you! These people's media is better than us but this guy is no taller than 8 feet!

Ketema Nedi

Man keep your height up...why u invest your self on social media?..invest your self on ur height...

Bilisuma Abdeta BA

Nagawoo Jimaa is the tallest young in the Ethiopia. Isn't?

Besoo Ømer

Babe calm Down

Ghana's Tallest Man Eyes Current Guinness World Record: “I Am Still Growing”

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man Sulemana Abdul Samed also known as Awuche has become a household name in Gambaga in the North East Region of Ghana due to his height.

Samed who currently now lives with his brother and sells sim credits for a living is taller than most of the houses in his neighbourhood.

A BBC report sighted by YEN.com.gh revealed that the 29-year-old who actually measures 7ft 4in has a medical condition known as gigantism.

