A Ghanaian pastor could not stomach his anger after he lashed out at his members over their offering

In the video on TikTok, the young pastor said the offering shows he is dealing with poor people as church members

Netizens who reacted to the video wondered how the pastor had the guts to make such a comment

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian pastor is trending on TikTok after he took offence at the money his church members gave out as an offering to God.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @sistherluv, the pastor was captured holding the offertory bowl where he expressed disgust that the money was not enough and that all he is seeing in the bowl are 1 cedi notes.

He said the offering was a sign that his members are not rich hence forcing him to ask how many poor people attended church service that day.

Ghanaian pastor at church members for giving one cedi offering Photo credit@sistherluv/TikTok

Source: UGC

He concluded by making it clear to his members that what happened should never be repeated again.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The video which was captioned “no where cool like that oo” had raked over 9000 likes and 200 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video called out the pastor over his remarks with many urging him to be thankful for what his church members did.

ebenezerojer

Have you give someone job to do

Osei Alphonse Amanor

they gave to God not you so wats your problem

Richie Don

masa this year de3 the people are wise

@kingShabbah108❤️❤️

now Ghanaians youth are waking up... we will try as soon as possible to give the money to the Lord our self.

Bobbi

He is even lucky that , he is seeing the red papers mpo … if the members were me … you will be counting coins.

valentinaantwi

Give it back to them wai

Akufo-Addo Attends Ridge Church For 31st Night Service, Drops Inspiring Message At The Altar

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged fellow Ghanaians to continue to stay united and work hard.

Fellowshiping with the Accra Ridge Church congregation during their Passover service to usher in 2023, he stated that doing this would bring in progress and make 2023 a better year than 2022.

He was accompanied by his adorable wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, members of his household, as well as the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, and officials from the Office of the President.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh