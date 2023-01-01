To usher in the new year, the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo fellowshipped with the Accra Ridge Church congregation

Delivering a speech during church Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to work hard and stay united for a better 2023

Prayers were offered for the country, as well as for the President and his family, and officials from the Office of the President

President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged fellow Ghanaians to continue to stay united and work hard.

Akufo-Addo giving a speech.

Source: Instagram

Fellowshiping with the Accra Ridge Church congregation during their Passover service to usher in 2023, he stated that doing this would bring in progress and make 2023 a better year than 2022.

He was accompanied by his adorable wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, members of his household, as well as the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, and officials from the Office of the President.

The all-night service was marked with praise and worship as patrons offered thanks to God for taking them through 2022 safely.

Also, during the course of the church service, intercessory prayers were offered for the nation, the Government, and all the other organs of the State.

Prayers were said for the restoration of the fortunes of the country, the sick, the needy, the bereaved, the family, and the church, as well as the personal development of Ghanaians and for the unity and prosperity of the nation.

A minister of the church, Reverend Father Reginald Lawson, made a clarion call on all Ghanaians to draw near to God in order to deliver the country from the socioeconomic challenges of 2022.

