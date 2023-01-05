A Ghanaian woman Afua Kyei is earning plaudits from Africans and people all over the world for the strides in her career

Having worked for firms like Ernst & Young, Afua Kyei currently works at the Bank of England as Chief Finance Officer

Her hard work over the years was rewarded after she was named among 100 reputable Africans in 2023

A young Ghanaian woman is inspiring young girls on the African continent and the world over with her massive accomplishments.

Afua Kyei, recently was in the news after she was named among the 100 reputable Africans alongside the likes of Sir Sam Jonah, former President of Liberia, H.E Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and President of Malawi H.E Lazarus Chakwera (H.E) among other distinguished personalities.

Afua Kyei who works at the Bank of England was recently named among reputable 100 persons in Africa Photo credit@ www.bankofengland.co.uk @Yaw_N/Twitter

As questions about Afua Kyei's achievement continue to linger, we take a sneak peek into the illustrious career of this woman who is making Ghana proud.

Information on the Bank of England website and her LinkedIn profile reveals that Afua Kyei schooled at the prestigious Oxford University from 2000 to 2004 where she read Chemistry.

She is also a Chartered Accountant licensed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS).

When it comes to the world of work, Afua has over 17 years of experience in the finance sector.

Her career took off at Ernst & Young in 2004 where she worked for 3 years.

She then moved on to UBS Investment in 2007 in her capacity as an investment banker where she worked with them for 5 years.

Determined to climb up the career ladder, Afua Kyei joined Barclays Bank in 2012 where she occupied roles such as the Finance Director in charge of IB Operations and Technology, Director, Head of Business Planning & Analytics as well as Chief Financial Officer, Mortgages during her 7-year stint with the company.

She is currently, the Chief Financial Officer for the Bank of England having joined them in June 2019.

