Nothing beats the joy of knowing that 2022 is inching to a close and that the dawn of a new year will soon be upon us.

For some people, 2022 will go down as a year to remember whereas others will want to disagree probably because their new year’s resolutions were not achieved.

As we draw down the curtains on 2022, YEN.com.gh looks at the year under review to appreciate bold Ghanaian women who have shattered the glass ceiling and inspired many with their lived stories that prove that age should never be a stumbling block in one’s pursuit of success.

1. 18-year-old Ruth Gyan Darkwa becomes a PhD student

Ruth Gyan Darkwa, the young Ghanaian woman who hopes to work for NASA Photo credit @knust_live/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The story of young academic prodigy, Ruth Gyan Darkwa who gained admission to the University of New Mexico to pursue her PHD is one that grabbed a lot of attention in 2022.

The remarkable feat by the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) graduate made headlines especially when one considers the fact that she is just 18 years of age.

Ruth is currently with the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and has the ambition to work at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

2. 23-year-old Priscilla Amowi named Vice CEO of a Chinese company

Priscila Amowi was named as Vice CEO while doing her national service Photo credit: Priscilla Amowi

Source: UGC

Priscilla Amowi, an alumnus of the University of Ghana was named as the Executive Assistant to the CEO in January 2022 in a Chinese-owned company, TIAST West Africa Company while she was doing her national service.

The 23-year-old was initially offered a job role as an Administrative Officer but rose through the ranks to hold one of the top positions in the company.

The story of Priscilla Amowi which wowed many in 2022 really affirmed the popular adage which says that when preparation meets opportunity, success becomes inevitable.

3. Ashesi Graduate Davidal Kobi employed to work with top US investment bank

Davidal Kobi was employed by a top US firm at 21 years of age Photo credit: Davidal Kobi/Linkedin

Source: UGC

Ashesi University graduate Davidal Kobi also impressed many Ghanaians with her inspiring story of how she was offered employment at a popular US firm, Goldman Sachs right after school.

The intelligent Ghanaian lady who studied Business Administration at Ashesi got this amazing offer at the age of 21.

She was reportedly set to take a salary of $9100 in April when the news of her wonderful achievement broke.

At 21 years of age, Davidal is also the CEO of Revamp'D, which is an educational consultancy firm that helps with writing and interview preparation services.

4. Mumuni Napari Hanifa becomes the youngest woman from Tamale to earn PhD in Applied Statistics

Mumuni Napari Hanifa becomes a PhD holder at 28 years of age in Ghana Photo credit: Mumuni Napari Hanifa/Radio Justice 98.5 FM/Facebook

Source: UGC

News of Mumuni Napari Hanifa’s successful defence of her PhD dissertation hence becoming the youngest doctoral degree holder in Tamale in the Northern region is one that raised a lot of eyebrows in 2022.

Hanifa was 28 years when she achieved this feat.

The amazing story of the Tamale Technical University lecturer proved that in academia age only counts as a number and that women are also front liners in that field.

5. 62-year-old Ethel gives birth to triplets

Ethel gives birth to triplets at the age of 62 Photo credit: @Joy News/Instagram

Source: UGC

And finally, the story of a 62-year-old woman who gave to triplets was of the most topical issues in 2022.

The lucky mother Ethel who had her first child 30 years ago said she never subscribed to the popular notion that crossing age 60 meant that childbirth becomes a thing of the past.

She recounted how she stood her ground amidst discrimination from people around her after her quest to bear more kids was proving to be a tough test.

Source: YEN.com.gh