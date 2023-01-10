A Ghanaian man has caused a stir after he said that ladies in his church are not happy with his decision to advertise for a wife

Speaking in an interview on SVTV Africa, Samuel Baafi said he also doesn’t want a single mother as a wife

Netizens who reacted to the video commended him for his honesty and sincerity in his quest for a wife

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian man who advertised his search for a wife in a rather unusual manner has finally made a public appearance to discuss the reason for his actions and the response so far.

Speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa on YouTube, Samuel Adade Baafi, an electrician by profession and a resident of Accra said ladies in his church are angry over his decision to go public in his quest for a wife.

Man says ladies are angry with him for advertising for a wife Photo credit@godfred881/TikTok @SVTV Africa/YouTube

Source: UGC

He said what baffles him is that he approached some of the church ladies who showed no signs of interest so their actions now come as a surprise to him.

“If you love a man what is wrong in letting him know or even giving him signs to make the move. Even in my case I approached some of these ladies but was turned away so I am surprised they are now acting this way" he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Quizzed as to whether his plan has yielded results, Samuel Adade responded in the negative.

He said the women that have approached him so far do not match his requirement adding that most of the ladies are single mothers

"I don't want a baby mama. I want a woman who would understand the nature of the job I do. Many women I have dated complain that I don’t have time for them. I can't spend the whole day having unnecessary conversations while I have work to do”, he said.

Ghanaians react over the comment

Netizens who saw the video shared diverse opinions on the issues

Tracey Yeboah

I like this man very honest and hardworking. I wish I know someone who’s looking and within his criteria. I pray and i know you’ll definitely find a true loving and understanding woman who fears God to marry. Will keep you in prayers bro. Best wishes in all you do

Lydia Ofori

Very intelligent guy

Obed Asante

Herrr this guy ein matter go hard

Richard Adzepong

No born one or born two man make serious ooo he don't want any problem from baby mama's

Gaston Akouete

Nice and fruitful conversations

Ghanaian Lady Insists New Boyfriend Pays Loan She And Her Ex Took To Prove His Love For Her

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a confused Ghanaian young man has recently resorted to netizens to help him solve his dilemma.

The Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of 'Sister Sister' had the young man anonymously revealing that the lady he is currently dating has insisted he pays off a loan she took with her former boyfriend. According to him, the lady wants him to use that to prove his love for her and to prevent her from losing her properties as collateral, but he believes it is not the right thing to do.

The actual post read;

Hi Sisters, post this for me, my new girlfriend wants me to pay for a loan that she took with her ex and used. I have tried explaining to her that it's not right, but she insists I should pay it if I love her to avoid her things being auctioned. Sisters, I really need help. What should I do?

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh