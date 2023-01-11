A popular American on-screen media personality Charlamagne Tha God has opened up on his stay in Ghana and the negative experience he had

Speaking on the Brilliant Idiots podcast, Charlamagne decried the bad customer service delivery in Ghana and called on the authorities to work on it

He however described his general experience as a lovely one and encouraged people to visit Ghana

Famous American media personality Lenard Larry McKelvey popularly referred to as Charlamagne Tha God has gone public about his bad experience during his time in Ghana.

Appearing on the Brilliant Idiots podcast, Charlamagne Tha God remarked that although the hospitality by Ghanaians is top-notch, one area that needs to be improved is service delivery.

He labelled the service he received during his stay in Ghana as terrible and recounted how long it took for him to be served a meal.

“Service in Ghana is terrible. I had to wait for 2 to 3 hours for food to be served meanwhile I was promised prompt service when I got there” he said.

Quizzed whether the people were not aware of his celebrity status, Charlamagne Tha God simply responded, "they don’t care".

More people must visit Ghana

Apart from that, the 44-year-year-old heaped praise on the West African country and urged people to settle on Ghana as one of the go-to tourist destinations if they want to have a beautiful and unforgettable tourist experience.

