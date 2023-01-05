A woman called Barbara surprised many when she shared in an interview how she sold off her house in America to settle down in Ghana

She explained that she fell in love with Ghana the first time she visited in May 2019 and decided to stay in the country for good

Several netizens were impressed by her bold move and took to the comments section to share their opinions

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A woman named Barbara shared with the YouTube channel "Brothers from Ghana" how she made the audacious decision of abandoning her life in America to settle down in Ghana. She explained that she fell in love with Ghana the first time she visited and decided to stay permanently.

A woman sells her house in America to relocate permanently to Ghana. Photo credit: Brothers from Ghana and Zoopla

Source: UGC

Barbara told her interview host that the first time she visited Ghana was in May 2019 for a two-week trip. However, she fell in love with the country when she came and decided to sell her house in America and build one in Ghana where she now lives.

Barbara confessed that she loved Ghana because of the food, culture and how warm and welcoming the Ghanaian people are.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens react to Barbara's video

Several netizens were impressed by what Barbara had done and shared their thoughts. Below are some social media reactions.

Nii Amu said:

One has to be connected to good people so that the transition becomes simpler.

kaydenpat commented:

She’s gorgeous. Glad she’s living her best life in Ghana. It’s a great country.

Dindi Taylor added:

Nicely done! Makes you want to visit and put down roots yourself.

All Things Cathy remarked:

There's no place like home! That's the kind of paradise I would like to live in . Hi guys, I'm here for full support

African-American Man Relocated To Ghana To Establish A Medical Clinic: "I Want To Make A Difference"

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a man called Tyrone Jamar relocated to Ghana from America to build a clinic. He clarified that establishing a health clinic in Ghana was a passion of his rather than a move to earn some fast cash. Many online users expressed gratitude to him for having a good heart and wished him luck in all of his endeavours.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh