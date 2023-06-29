A video of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills scolding a pastor has emerged on social media

The popular bishop dismissed Pastor Eric Asalabi after he said he was not listening to any of the bishop's podcasts because he was reading a book

He wondered why a pastor and leader of one of the church's branches will not listen to any of his podcasts

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills of the Mega United Denominations Church (formerly Lighthouse Chapel International) has demoted a pastor who failed to tell him what message he has been listening to.

At what seemed to be a conference, the renowned Bishop asked the pastor his name and what message he had been listening to.

In the video shared, the pastor gave his name as Eric Asalabi and added that he was reading a book titled, Attempt To Do Great Things written by the bishop.

But Dag Heward-Mills was not happy with the response and started ranting. The man of God said Eric cannot be called a pastor if he doesn’t listen to messages from him.

“Attempt to do great things for the Lord, What message is that? You call this a pastor? It’s a disgrace. You are not a pastor anymore. This is a representative of our church. Which church? Lighthouse? And he is just a sample. When I take three people here, and I start to ask you certain questions, you will see that you are not a pastor in this church.”

“That is why you have people that when we say we are going to sign certain forms, you see them say they will not sign because you must be someway. The basics of the church you don’t even understand, and you are called pastor. You are a representative and a leader. How much more the people? The basics is listening to messages,” he added.

In the comment section of the tweet shared by @sikaofficial1, one person, @koboateng, explained that every church congregant is to stay up to date with Bishop Dag’s messages (podcasts), depending on one’s rank. Failure to do so comes with consequences.

Comments on the video of Bishop Dag sacking a pastor

Meanwhile, there have been several reactions to the video. At the time of publishing this article, the tweet had over 3,000 likes and close to 600 retweets.

Some social media users in their comments sided with the pastor, while others think he went overboard. Read some of the comments below:

@citizenkwadwo1 said:

This church do not even have gospel, and leading people astray. I have been to this church several times and they do not talk about the secret of forgiveness of sin and being born again.

@koboateng commented:

Context for those who don’t know much about lighthouse: Every member must stay updated with Bishop Dag’s messages (podcasts). In church(depending on your rank), you’ll be asked what you’ve listened to that week, and not listening to the Bishop’s messages may lead to consequences.

@TheAgbeko said:

That’s his church he chooses who becomes a pastor and continues to be a pastor in his church and who gets fired! When you build your church you makes the rules

@kwazibruce indicated:

The man takes loyalty very seriously and if he finds out that one of his church leaders is not on board he will let them go. He’s continuing to build a globally mega church that is counted amongst the impactful in societies.

@sir_kobs said:

As Jesus take the whip for the church there….be like he forget say the trader fit be somebody dema fathers he de whip

@demieggod commented:

The comments under this post shows some of you worship your pastors rather than your God.

@lightskingabii said:

bishop day never even preached about “attempt to do great things for the lord” as an ordained pastor of lighthouse chapel international, you should be at least be able to name 10 messages from bishop day on podcast

Dag Heward-Mills resigns from the National Cathedral board

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Bishop Dag Heward-Mills resigned from the board of the National Cathedral.

A letter detailing his reasons for resigning emerged on January 17, 2023.

The man of God left the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project in August 2022.

