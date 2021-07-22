An HR expert from Spain who has lived in Ghana for close to a year says he will always love to come back to Ghana

According to Jose Torres, he has met many lovely people in Ghana and has fallen in love with the place

Jose Torres who speaks 4 European languages is currently exploring other parts of Africa

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

Jose Torres, a high professional from Spain, has said that he has fallen in love with Ghana after staying in the country for just a period of almost 12 months.

Recounting his experiences in a post on his LinkedIn account, Torres indicated that he will always come back to the country as he considers himself a bit of a Ghanaian now.

"I met amazing people, made friends and will always come back. Grew as professional and as a person, I know it sounds like a topic, but I really did," Torres said.

Jose Torres: Man from Spain who stayed in Ghana for 1 year Credit: LinkedIn, Jose Torres

Source: UGC

In another post, the human resource expert who speaks four European languages including English, Portuguese, Spanish and Italian said he is off to explore other parts of Africa but will never forget about returning to Ghana.

In his own words:

I will a be bit Ghanaian forever; and be sure, I will always be an ambassador wherever I am.

Torres is not the only one who loves Ghana.

Earlier, a young man from Nigeria gained massive attention on Twitter after suggesting in a post that he was leaving his country to seek a better life in Ghana.

Sharing pictures on his handle, @blaqbonez, the gentleman was seen at the airport carrying his luggage and posing by a sign welcoming people to Ghana in one instance.

It appears that Emeka The Stallion, as he is also called, has no plans of moving back to his country as he mentioned in the caption 'that's it' and added 'bye bye Nigeria' in block letters.

Meanwhile, interestingly, George Boateng, a man from Ghana who now resides in Japan has made some profound comments after he was asked in a live interview if he will ever return to his home country.

According to George Boateng, he is having a really good time in Japan with his family and nothing at all will make him leave to come back and stay in Ghana.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen