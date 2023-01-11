A rib-cracking video has gone viral after showing the moment a girl was begging her father not to flog her

Instead of going straight to the point, she decided to scare her dad by telling him she'll die the next day if he insists to punish her

The video has been tearing many social media users up into stitches of laughter with hundreds of thousands of reactions

A viral video has shown the moment a little girl tried everything in her power to convince her father not to flog her after she did was known to her to be wrong.

In the rib-cracking footage, the young girl wept her heart out as she told her father that if he touches her, he will be left crying after the next day because she will lose her life.

"I did not say I want to kill you, I said I want to flog you," the dad explained to the girl but even that did not stop her from weeping or backing down from her threat of losing her life.

Photos from video of girl crying to dad not to flog her

As of the time YEN.com.gh sighted the video on the TikTok handle xquisite_kachi, the footage had already gathered 175k reactions and over.

Purity Mark indicated:

this girl will not kill me please oh don't beat her so she won't die ooo

irojowokingsfavou stated:

She's invariably telling you that she's a "no touch baby". Do it at your own risk. It's like a joke but it's a warning.. 4give us our trespasses

user1787354825760 mentioned:

it's funny. but don't beat her oo don't take it joke plzmy baby u will not die in the mighty name of God

