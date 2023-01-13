A young Ghanaian woman who sells ice kenkey at East Legon and its environs has opened up on her plans for the future

Queen Latifah in an interview with SVTV Africa said she plans to expand or eventually change the business in the future

Netizens who reacted to the video have lauded her hard work and commitment

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young Ghanaian woman who sells ice kenkey (a common name for mashed kenkey) has spoken about the ups and downs of the business and her plans going forward.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the SVTV Africa on Youtube, Queen Latifah, a young hawker who sells ice kenkey at East Legon and its environs has admitted that she is in a good business.

Ghanaian ice kenkey seller opens up on advantages of the job Photos credit@SVTV Africa/YouTube

Source: UGC

Delving deep into the merits of her business, the young mother of two said she makes a profit of ₵100 a day.

“At first, the ice kenkey business was very profitable, I could make ₵200 as profit in a day but due to the increment in the prices of things we use now I make ₵100 profit daily”.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She added “mostly when I start at 9:00 am by 2:00 pm all my things get finished.

Queen Latifah said going forward she is hoping to get money so she gets a place where customers can buy from her or better still open a provisions store.

“The load is very heavy and after I am done it affect my back.

Ghanaians commend the ice kenkey seller

Netizens who reacted to the video commended Queen Latifah for her hard work with many urging her to keep up the good work.

Anthony Yaw Badu Enchill

DJ NYAME, I want to help her with the little that I have. Kindly let me have your contact and present to her. Thank you.

Joss Maan

Queen Latifah. Some Ghanaians lacking in originality.

Jean Kouadio

These are the ladys we should really help

Ghanaian Nurse Opens Up About Making Ghc600 Daily As Part-time 'Gob3' Seller

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Grace, a gorgeous Ghanaian nurse who works as a gari and beans seller popularly known as 'gob3' has been granted an interview where she shared more about her side business.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube Channel of Jasmine Ama had Grace sharing that the selling of Gob3 is a family business that her grandmother handled, but due to old age, her sister, mother and herself have had to manage it, and in a day, they make Ghc500-Ghc600 in sales.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh