Young Ice Kenkey Seller Who Makes ₵100 Profit Daily Says Her Plan Is To Open A Provisions Store
- A young Ghanaian woman who sells ice kenkey at East Legon and its environs has opened up on her plans for the future
- Queen Latifah in an interview with SVTV Africa said she plans to expand or eventually change the business in the future
- Netizens who reacted to the video have lauded her hard work and commitment
A young Ghanaian woman who sells ice kenkey (a common name for mashed kenkey) has spoken about the ups and downs of the business and her plans going forward.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the SVTV Africa on Youtube, Queen Latifah, a young hawker who sells ice kenkey at East Legon and its environs has admitted that she is in a good business.
Delving deep into the merits of her business, the young mother of two said she makes a profit of ₵100 a day.
“At first, the ice kenkey business was very profitable, I could make ₵200 as profit in a day but due to the increment in the prices of things we use now I make ₵100 profit daily”.
She added “mostly when I start at 9:00 am by 2:00 pm all my things get finished.
Queen Latifah said going forward she is hoping to get money so she gets a place where customers can buy from her or better still open a provisions store.
“The load is very heavy and after I am done it affect my back.
Ghanaians commend the ice kenkey seller
Netizens who reacted to the video commended Queen Latifah for her hard work with many urging her to keep up the good work.
Anthony Yaw Badu Enchill
DJ NYAME, I want to help her with the little that I have. Kindly let me have your contact and present to her. Thank you.
Joss Maan
Queen Latifah. Some Ghanaians lacking in originality.
These are the ladys we should really help
Source: YEN.com.gh