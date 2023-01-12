A Ghanaian lady has inspired many people with her story of how she traveled to the USA

In a TikTok video, the lady said she often saw herself walking the streets of America in a dream

Netizens reacted to the video with optimism with many hoping to fulfill their dreams of traveling soon

A Ghanaian lady currently living in the USA has admonished Ghanaians who wish to travel abroad to be positive in their thinking.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady @ohemaa_yaa_brago1 said she felt inspired to share circumstances leading to her travel abroad as a way to motivate anyone who also has a similar desire.

According to her, she saw early signs that she will travel abroad as she often had dreams of herself in the United States.

Upon her arrival, the lady revealed that she now often prays to God hoping not to have dreams whereby she will see herself in Ghana.

Netizens who reacted to the video tapped into her blessing whereas others thanked her for the words of encouragement.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 16,000 likes and 2000 comments.

Mhamheephuwahcaliber

Amen I’m so touched story is just like yours I know he will a God answer my dreams too

baafihannah4

Amen I received it

yaaBaby

na ad3n Ghana ha ay3 d3n...eh

agudiepee6

Amen and amen ooooo

Ohene

My dear my dear I have saaaaaaaaaaame issue ooo. My dreams all say it all. I sincerely want to be a cooool friend. I tap to this your blessing.

