A Ghanaian man has caused a stir after he said that education plays no role in the quest to be successful when you live abroad

In the video on TikTok, the man said that people who do blue-collar jobs also rub shoulders with the rich in Canada

Netizens who saw the video shared varied opinions on the man's comments with many disagreeing with his assertion

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian man based in Canada has got tongues wagging with a daring claim on how to succeed abroad.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, on the TikTok handle of @alhajichelsea the middle-aged man opined that in a country like Canada, your ability to succeed does not depend on your level of education but rather your determination and hard work.

A Ghanaian living abroad says education is not the key to success abroad Photo credit@kali9/GettyImages

Source: UGC

The man who seemed sure about what he was saying and even had people buttressing his claim in the video said many people who own homes and live a life of comfort in Canada are the ones who work as artisans and do jobs others would normally consider as demeaning in Ghana.

“For me, I would advise that if you have a child who is not academically inclined encourage him or her to learn a skill rather than going to school

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

He added "when you go to Richmond Hillwhich is one of the most expensive cities in Canada, you have construction workers, drivers and mechanics owning homes there” he added.

Ghanaians share diverse opinions on the man’s claim

Netizens who took to the comment section disagreed with the man whereas others maintained that education is the key to success.

aishamuktar

You can make it with or without education In abroad but knowledge is a different power altogether

Motionkoncepts

No body should ever talk down on school!!! Never!! Knowledge is power!!! U can have it all and lack of knowledge will make u lack everything

Uncle

I love this man paaaaah

Hydrogold Enterprise

Borsu i want to come some oo, am a swimming pool Engineer

emmanuelaikins587

Hi big man an excavator operator can you help me apply please am serious

Spain-Based Ghanaian Man Reveals He Makes GH₵12,000 Per Month As A Cleaner

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian young man by the name of George Kofi Bondzie has recently been granted an interview by DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, where he opened up about what he does for a living after migrating to Spain.

The YouTube video sighted by YEN.com.gh had George recounting that he works as a cleaner in a slaughterhouse in Spain and his monthly salary is €1,200 (GH₵12,610).

Delving into details about his journey, the young man revealed that he first left Ghana for Italy and eventually found his way to Spain. He joined his father, who was already there and stayed with him for 2 years with no job because he did not have the needed documentation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh