A Ghanaian preacher has said that it has been revealed to him by God that another pandemic is going to hit the world

In a video that has since gone viral, the preacher said the pandemic is going to be more dreadful than the Covid-19 pandemic

He has admonished persons living abroad not to board buses because the transmission of this virus will begin there

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian preacher, Apostle Richard Owusu has dropped a rather disturbing revelation of what he claims will happen in the future and how it can be prevented.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of yesghanaonline, the preacher who was delivering a sermon to his congregants said he had seen in the spiritual realm that another serious pandemic will hit and this time it will be more dreadful than the coronavirus pandemic.

Ghanaian preacher says God has warned him of another pandemic Photo credit@Andrew Holt/Getty Images @Apostle Owusu/Facebook

Source: UGC

Delving into details, Apostle Owusu said the virus will first attack your mind and not your lungs as is known with the coronavirus.

Apostle Owusu claims he saw the pandemic clearly

He concluded by saying that the virus was artificially manufactured, hence has warned persons living abroad not to board buses but rather take trains because buses will be used as a focal point in transmitting the virus.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ghanaian Street Preacher Forgets Himself And Sings Medikal's Song Into His Microphone In Video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a street preacher who was meant to share the word of God to the public was captured, singing along to one of Medikal's hit songs, 'omo ada'.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @kayjnr10 had the preacher standing beside his pulpit in public with his bible on top and holding his microphone. The was then seen dancing to Medikal's song as he kept reminding passers-by that he is about sharing the word of God.

Many social media users who saw the post had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 200 retweets with 21 quote tweets and 429 likes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh