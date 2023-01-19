Outspoken social commentator Avraham Ben Moshe has added his voice to the ongoing saga that has grabbed headlines about Alpha Hour

In a video on YouTube, Avraham said the church is not at fault, so Ghanaians should spare them the criticism

Netizens who saw the video have commended him for his wise words on the trending subject

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Founder and Leader of Common Sense Family (CSF), Avraham Ben Moshe, has finally gone public regarding the topical issue where photos of a heap of cedi notes alleged to be monies collected from members of Grace Mountain Ministries were leaked online.

In an audio recording on his YouTube channel, Avraham Ben Moshe csf, the outspoken crusader against churches said the leader of that church, Pastor Elvis Agyemang has done nothing wrong and hence sees no reason why he would come out and lambast him.

Avraham Ben Moshe defends Alpha Hour leader Photo credit@Chronicles of Avraham ben Moshe CSF @Pastor Agyemang Elvis/Facebook @twemusuo/Twitter

Source: UGC

According to him, Christians hold the view that the best way to receive blessings from God is through tithe and offering, hence the pastor is only facilitating the process.

He concluded by telling Ghanaians to allow the church to carry on with its mandates, after all, what is his business if someone decides to give his or her earnings to a pastor?

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaians commend Ben Moshe

Netizens, who reacted to the audio, commended Avram Ben Moshe for his advice, whereas others admonished Ghanaians to be vigilant.

POTENTIAL Media

I love your submission bro. Simple talk.

Kweesi Samuel

Ur submission was so good,u logic master thank you very much

Jeff Comic

Give and it will come back to you. Amen and Amen

Daniel New

My brother no one can predict you on subjects. you said it All

Albert Fosu

Beautiful advice

Elvis Agyemang: How Alpha Hour Pastor Warned Critics In Old Video Before Alleged Viral Photo of Church Money

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian preacher, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, has advised naysayers of his ministry to refrain from labelling him as lazy or a thief in an old video making the rounds on social media.

The founder of Grace Mountain Ministries has come under a barrage of criticisms after a viral image showed a heap of Ghanaian cedi notes reported to be from the church's control room.

It emerged that the cash was donations and offerings from worshippers of his online prayer meeting, Alpha Hour.

The image, however, generated unpleasant reviews for the online prayer service, with some saying the givers were gullible for enriching the young preacher.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh