Shatta Wale, in a tweet, told Ghanaians to call on Nigerian promoters, producers and other key players in the Nigerian industry for help

The musician said Ghanaians were all talk without action and made a clarion call for change in the music industry

His comments sparked reactions from social media users as many felt he was being hypocritical as he had lashed out at Nigerians in 2021 at his Freedom Wave Concert

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Controversial dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, sparked reactions on social media after he showered praises on Nigerians in a tweet after years of bashing them.

Shatta Wale Tells Ghanaians To Beg Nigerians Photo Source: Shatta Wale on Facebook, Getty Images

Source: UGC

The dancehall star conceded that Nigerians were far ahead of Ghana when it came to music. Shatta said Ghanaians needed to humble themselves before the fatherland and learn from them.

He pleaded with Ghanaian artistes and fans to seek help from Nigerian producers, show promoters, and other key industry players that make Nigeria's music industry thrive. Shatta wrote:

Is better we stop arguing with Nigerian fans, promoters, etc and ask for help. Me sef I need record label. Ghana music is a disgrace, make nobody lie you. Shouts to Naija. Ghana people too de like talk with no action Yes I have said it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

His comments took some folks aback as they were surprised by Shatta Wale's u-turn on his feelings towards Nigerians. Shatta Wale has thrown shots at Nigerians on multiple occasions.

His comments on Nigeria in December 2021 at his Freedom Wave Concert are the most notable snide remarks he made against the fatherland. Here is a video of his comments below:

Shatta Wale Sparks Reactions

K_123E said:

U Dey contradict for urself every time , but wait this year who Dey talk pass u for Ghana ??

skinnertmd commented:

You're the big disgrace in the music industry. Stop disgracing the music industry and Ghana as whole. Enough of your silly attitudes. I'm your fan and I'm not afraid to tell you. better wise up

pee_deevah wrote:

You don't have to put your people down to praise mine. You have some pretty good musicians in Ghana that I listen to.

Shatta Wale Vs Kwadwo Sheldon: Dancehall Star Beefs With YouTuber, Threatens To Slap Him In Video

In another story, Shatta Wale and Kwadwo Sheldon have had multiple exchanges recently, and the Genesis of it was Meek Mill's music video at the Jubilee House.

Sheldon made a video criticising Shatta Wale for supporting Meek Mill's behaviour which angered the dancehall star and resulted in a heated back and forth.

The latest reply by Shatta Wale popped up on the internet in the late hours of Sunday, 15th January 2023, in an Instagram live video, where he threatened to slap Sheldon.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh