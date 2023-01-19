Respected Ghanaian preacher Reverend Eastwood Anaba has explained the meaning of tithing and the reason why Christians should pay it

In a video on TikTok, Rev Anaba shot down the notion that the payment of tithe is the reason why most people are poor

He added that surprisingly, critics of tithes don’t pay them hence urging them to change their ways

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A video of the president of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries (EAM) Rev Joseph Eastwood Anaba admonishing Christians who hold a negative perception of tithing has surfaced on the net.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, on the TikTok handle of @eastwoodanabaministries, Rev Anaba expressed amusement over why some people find it difficult to pay 10 per cent of their income as tithes and would go to all lengths to defend why that Christian practice should not be adhered to.

Rev Eastwood Anaba calls out critics of tithing Photo credit@twemusuo/Twitter @eastwoodanabaministries/Instagram

Source: UGC

He observed that, surprisingly, the people who criticize the payment of tithes do not pay them already.

Trust God when you give tithes

In defence of tithes, the revered man of God said if 90 per cent of your earnings can still plunge you into hardship, adding the 10 per cent which ordinarily would have been your tithe will still not make any difference.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“It is not the 10 per cent you removed that made you poor but rather the 90 per cent you kept, believe God to increase the 90 per cent you kept and stop fighting everybody about tithes,” he told his congregants.

Elvis Agyemang: How Alpha Hour Pastor Warned Critics In Old Video Before Alleged Viral Photo of Church Money

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian preacher, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, has advised naysayers of his ministry to refrain from labelling him as lazy or a thief in an old video making the rounds on social media.

The founder of Grace Mountain Ministries has come under a barrage of criticisms after a viral image showed a heap of Ghanaian cedi notes reported to be from the church's control room.

It emerged that the cash was donations and offerings from worshippers of his online prayer meeting, Alpha Hour.

The image, however, generated unpleasant reviews for the online prayer service, with some saying the givers were gullible for enriching the young preacher.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh