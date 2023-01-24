A lady who measures 6.5 inches has gone viral on TikTok after she posted a video showing her very long frame

The lady who is unbelievably "long" is trying hard to convince her followers that her body is real

Numerous TikTok users who have seen her video have been left doubting that a human being can be that tall

A viral TikTok video has shown a very beautiful and tall lady who measures 6.5 inches in height.

TikTok users who have come across the video of the lady named @uceey3 are asking if she is real because of her tall frame.

The tall lady measures 6.5 inches in height. Photo credit: TikTok/@uceey3.

She has repeatedly told those who are doubting her height that none of her body parts is artificial. Some of her followers still didn't believe and they asked her to perform some physical activities and she did.

Viral video of a tall lady who measures 6.5 inches

In one of the videos, she was seen nicely dressed and standing with her long frame, stunning people in the process.

In her TikTok bio, the lady describes herself as "that long girl." The description is very apt because she is really long and slender.

Her age is not yet known, but she looks very young and she has also become a viral sensation on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@precieblack84 said:

"I still don't believe you are this tall."

@Pretty-@ntidote commented:

"If January was a person."

@user6909050036844 said:

"Omo you know tall na long you long lol just joking."

@unreal______huncho asked:

"Do you have a boyfriend?"

@Broaden said:

"Are you tall, long ,heightened above or elevated?"

@succy asked:

"Are you this tall."

@Ummmukulthum nasir said:

"Are you really this tall?"

@aninoaganbi said:

"D'amn. You are tall girl. Pls borrow me small height."

@Purity Kanja commented

"Are you sure you can't see tomorrow?"

Ghana's tallest man eyes world record

Previously YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's tallest man Sulemana Abdul Samed stands at a height of 7ft 4in.

According to Samed, he has set his sights on becoming the world's tallest man in the few years to come.

He remains hopeful that he can smash the world record held by 40-year-old Sultan Kösen of Turkey who measures 8ft 2.8in.

