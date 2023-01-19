Social media has gone agog after a video of the 77-year-old retiree who says he plans not to leave the bank if he doesn’t get his money surfaced

In an interview with Joy News, Peter Nyasepe says the only income he depends on for his survival is the interest on bonds

Netizens who reacted to the video have appealed to the government to relook at this decision since more people face a similar challenge

The plight of a 77-year-old Ghanaian retiree who has expressed readiness to embarrass himself at a banking hall if that is what it will take for him to get his interest payment on the individual bonds he purchased has sparked emotional reactions online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Joy News on YouTube, Peter Kojo Nyasepe said he simply cannot imagine life without the support of his interest payment on the bonds he purchased.

The aged man who looked feeble admitted to being ill and said he will not leave the bank come January 23rd should news that the government has frozen the interest payment of individual bonds be confirmed by his bankers.

“If they say the money is not there, I’m going to stay there. I’m going to stay there until they carry me wherever they want to carry me because I cannot walk myself, so they’ll carry me.

“Wherever they want to carry me, they have to carry me and go. That’s the only thing I can do. I cannot fight them also”, he said.

Ghanaians call for a review

Ghanaians who reacted to the raw display of emotions by the senior citizen said no one should be fighting for money rightfully due him.

For many, the move by the government on domestic debt should be relooked at for the sake of people like Mr Peter Nyasepe.

Daniel Agyenim-Boateng

Sad spectacles, where did we go wrong Ama Ghana?

Ivy Apawu

I don't know why people who have to say something are not talking

Yaw Yeboah

Elections have consequences. That's all I can say

Bishups Samuel

In country where leaders are elected with the intention of serving his people will resign honorably under such disastrous conditions but in Ghana leaders are elected to make money for friends, families, financiers and business partners and will never resign even if the whole country is at the point of death.

Kanton Josephine Ladi

Very heartbreaking

Lavar Laroy Lacoy

Your bond is been used to build a cathedral for God, you have to love God and pray by force!!!!

