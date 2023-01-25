Chloe Baffour Awuah, an American citizen who migrated to live in Ghana has revealed that Ghanaians overseas put fear in her when she told them her family was traveling to the West African country.

The lady who is popularly known as Yaa Baby made the statement during an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso, which was posted on the Delay TV YouTube channel.

According to Yaa Baby, her family had to move to Ghana because her dad who is a pastor was transferred for a missionary duty.

"I didn't know what to expect because I was told a lot of negative things about Ghana. It got to a point where I was a bit scared. However, I kept my mind open to the reality of life in Ghana," she said.

On the part of her parents, Yaa Baby indicated that they had faith in God to take them through everything that was going to happen, so they were not scared to embark on the journey.

"They believed in God to take them through. They are staunch Christians so they were not moved by everything people said about Ghana," Yaa Baby who now calls Ghana her home added.

