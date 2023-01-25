Yaa Baby, a full American citizen is now married to a Ghanaian and lives in the country

She revealed in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso

Chloe Baffour Awuah, an American citizen who was born Chloe Carter now lives in Ghana, a place she calls her home.

In an interview on The Delay Show, the well-spoken young lady revealed that she is now married to a Ghanaian with whom she has two wonderful children.

Yaa Baby, as she is also called, mentioned that she came to Ghana as a young girl after her father was transferred as a missionary to preach in the West African country.

Chloe Baffour Awuah having a great time in Ghana Photo credit: @iamyaababy

Source: Instagram

While here, she fell in love with a responsible young man after they were both friends for a considerable number of years.

Chloe's parents were initially opposed to her decision of getting married to the Ghanaian man but later accepted him when the wedding was over.

"I knew it was God's will for me to marry my husband, so I was not perturbed by their decision. In fact, I am glad things turned out the way they did because all those experienced made me who I am today," Yaa Baby told Delay.

However, the family has accepted Chloe's husband and they're all 'living happily ever after' now.

