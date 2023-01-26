A video of two female university students struggling over a chair during lecturers has caused a stir online

Apparently, one of the students felt she had been cheated as the rightful person to have sat on the chair during the lecture

Netizens who saw the video were stunned by the actions of the two students with some saying they might be freshers

Two university students have gone viral after they were filmed struggling over a chair during lectures.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of calvinisworldwide, captured a moment where one student was forcefully trying to unseat another female student during a lecture.

Two students have a misunderstanding over who should sit on a chair during lectures Photo credit@calvinisworldwide/Instagram

In the video, the lady whose seat was being taken was heard prompting the lecturer about what was going on. However, the other lady would have none of that and remained poised on having that seat, something she eventually did.

The awkward scene plunged the class into disarray as other students for a moment turned their attention to what was happening.

Comments from other students seem to suggest that, the aggressive young lady was right in her actions because she was the one who was initially on that seat

Ghanaians react to their behaviour

Netizens who saw the video expressed shock at the behaviour of the two students with many wondering how such an incident could happen in the midst of an ongoing lecture.

Others also suggested they might be freshers hence such a behaviour.

ken_ojey:

fresh from shs

big.denzil:

No wonder I left ghana very early ,hmm our future leaders

son.of.david1:

them take this nonsense grow up right from JHS to SHS and they are spitting it into the UNIs

gyekum_soba:

I don't know the campus but I believe this is UDS

sunnie.ebrahyeem:

Is a problem, the school has to work towards.

