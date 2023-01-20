UCC Fresher Vows To Learn Hard And Shame Her Critics: “I Am Ready For You"
- A first-year student of UCC has responded to critics who asked her to focus on her books rather than social media
- In a video on TikTok, the young lady said she will study very hard in order to make good grades and prove naysayers wrong
- Netizens who reacted to the video have urged her not to mind people who badmouth her
A young Ghanaian lady who recently started schooling at the University of Cape Coast as an undergraduate student has vowed to send a strong signal to naysayers by making good grades.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady @kerstine_hayford revealed that people have questioned why she remains so fixated on making vlogs about her experiences at the university.
She said some people have even gone as far as asking why she is pursuing university education at this point in her life.
“People are even asking me that at my age I am now going to school, she said in a latest vlog post.
She added “you guys are going to motivate me to learn. The way you guys want to see my GPA don’t worry I am going to do that. I am ready for you” she added.
Ghanaians urge her to stay focused
Netizens who commented on the video admonished the young lady not to listen to detractors, but rather learn hard during her time at the University.
Darkowaa
Wish you all the best beautiful
sey_lyn
I love the vlogs keep them coming, one day you'll look back at it and it will be a beautiful memory.
Gifty Chai
I like the way you don't let the bashing get to you in a bad way but motivates you.
Even ur fluency shows u are brilla don’t mind anyone
Naa karley007
Please don’t mind anyone
Young Ghanaian Lady Delights Upon Starting New Chapter As A UCC Student: “I Am Happy But Anxious”
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady who just started schooling at the University of Cape Coast has expressed delight about starting a new chapter as a university student.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @_angielove1, the young lady in giving her expectations about starting life as a junior student at UCC admitted that she is excited but anxious.
