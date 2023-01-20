A first-year student of UCC has responded to critics who asked her to focus on her books rather than social media

In a video on TikTok, the young lady said she will study very hard in order to make good grades and prove naysayers wrong

Netizens who reacted to the video have urged her not to mind people who badmouth her

A young Ghanaian lady who recently started schooling at the University of Cape Coast as an undergraduate student has vowed to send a strong signal to naysayers by making good grades.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady @kerstine_hayford revealed that people have questioned why she remains so fixated on making vlogs about her experiences at the university.

A first-year student of UCC vows to silence her critics by making good grades Photo credit@kerstine_hayford/TikTok @VoiceOfUCC/Twitter

She said some people have even gone as far as asking why she is pursuing university education at this point in her life.

“People are even asking me that at my age I am now going to school, she said in a latest vlog post.

She added “you guys are going to motivate me to learn. The way you guys want to see my GPA don’t worry I am going to do that. I am ready for you” she added.

Ghanaians urge her to stay focused

Netizens who commented on the video admonished the young lady not to listen to detractors, but rather learn hard during her time at the University.

Darkowaa

Wish you all the best beautiful

sey_lyn

I love the vlogs keep them coming, one day you'll look back at it and it will be a beautiful memory.

Gifty Chai

I like the way you don't let the bashing get to you in a bad way but motivates you.

Esi Teddy

Even ur fluency shows u are brilla don’t mind anyone

Naa karley007

Please don’t mind anyone

