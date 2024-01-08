Ghanaian makeup artist Dela Gomey has embarked on his Guinness World Record attempt for the most lipstick applications in 30 seconds

The artist, who doubles as a nurse, started and concluded the milestone on Saturday, January 6, 2024

His video, posted on Instagram by Gharticles, has gathered reactions from several online users

Ghanaian makeup artist Dela Gomey embarked on his Guinness World Record for the most lipstick applications in 30 seconds on Saturday, January 6.

He applied lipstick to eight models in 30 seconds, doubling the current record of four applications set by Chinese makeup artist Li Jiaqi in 2018.

Gomey initially set a goal of seven models but added one during the attempt, exhibiting agility and poise under pressure. The makeup artist, who doubles as a nurse, awaits the Guinness World Records (GWR) to verify his impressive effort.

Gomey to submit evidence

In an interview, Gomey told the press that he's gathered all the photos and video evidence for submission on Monday.

"I have doubled the current record and I'm delighted with my performance. I'd like to thank every Ghanaians for their support and encouragement. This is a record for all of us,'' he told Graphic Online.

Netizens react to the video of Gomey

Folks commended Dela Gomey for his accomplishment. YEN.com.gh gathered some of the uplifting remarks.

Iamklaudya_adjay indicated:

Guinness World Record people should be ready for the country Ghana. We are filling the book with our names.

AmaDanso said.

Wooow. He did it.

Rako_oppong commented:

Go Ghana.

Iamdenzelmosore said:

Surely someone can do this faster.

Kafuiagbenyo commented:

Congratulations, Dela.

