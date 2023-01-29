Favour, a young man who came from Warri has succeeded in finding love on Ghana's relationship reality show, Date Rush

In a video that has excited many fans on social media, Favour and his lady, Angel, were seen dancing in celebration of the moment

Angel turned out to not only be a beautiful lady but the shapeliest person on the show that day

Fans reaction to the union of Favour and Angel on Date Rush

The union of the two appears to have sparked excitement on social media as many went into the comment section to share their thoughts on the moment.

YEN.com.gh gathered some of the comments which can be seen below:

@ThisIsEnodam replying to @tv3_ghana said:

As for me di3 am just waiting for reunion

@2hypeLaaya replying to @tv3_ghana indicated:

Herh Maybel chop broken heart twice

@nbaxclu replying to @tv3_ghana added:

Angel has found favor. Favour and Angel

Watch the video below:

How Favour rejected Mabel to choose Angel on Date Rush

Meanwhile, Mabel, a beautiful young lady on Date Rush to find love ended up in tears after suffering back-to-back heartbreak on the show.

Mabel was one of the first man's two selections in the intensely emotional episode that aired on TV3 Ghana on the evening of Sunday, January 29, 2023.

When the man finally had to make a decision, he decided to go with the other individual.

As if that weren't bad enough, Mabel experienced yet another letdown from a man named Favour who travels all the way from Nigeria.

The young lady was quite hoping that she would be chosen this time, but she was again passed over in favour of the other candidate, Angel.

