Reports reaching YEN.com.gh indicates that a level 400 female student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, (KNUST), Miss Lydia Awinbon Abugri, has passed on.

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter handle of VOICE_of_KNUST, a platform which gives regular updates on news surrounding the university said that the young lady was studying Land Economy.

The post revealed that Lydia passed on after she succumbed to an illness despite months of receiving special treatment.

The Sister of the deceased is reported to have said that plans were far advanced to have Lydia undergo surgery with the hope that she fully recovers.

“We had the monies for the surgery, and we were to meet the doctor this week for the surgery. She just complained of having breathing difficulties yesterday and was rushed to the hospital where she passed on”.

She however thanked everyone who played a role in supporting Lydia during the time she was receiving treatment.

Ghanaians mourn over the loss of KNUST student

News of Lydia’s passing has evoked sadness amongst many netizens who have expressed deep condolence to the family in their time of grief.

@nyameky5

Sorry for your lost may the lord help you through it not easy but the good lord is with you

@AJWilson_7

Hm May the Lord protect us as we sail through another semester

@CKTUTAS_VOICE

Condolences to everyone out there!

@Abia_31Gh

Rest in power sis..fly away home..fly away zion

@nanayaaappiah8

My deepest condolences to us all

