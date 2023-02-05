A 12-year-old Ghanaian girl who has been crawling with her hands and knees needs a wheelchair to aid her movements

A 12-year-old Ghanaian girl identified only as Stephen, who has been crawling on her hands and knees, needs a wheelchair to aid her mobility.

The tween has spent her entire life crawling, with no assistance to reduce her situation or make life a bit more bearable for her.

The girl's mother, Abiba, explained to Ghanaian benefactor Etwereso Hemaa Official that they did not enroll Stephen in school due to the girl's condition.

Physically challenged Ghanaian girl Stephen. Photo credit: Etwereso Hemaa Official.

Source: Facebook

Stephen's ailing mom laments the child's plight

The diabetic woman bemoaned their miserable living circumstances. She disclosed that her husband had passed away.

Etwereso Hemaa pleaded with her audience in a video posted on her official Facebook page to provide the girl with a wheelchair, clothing, and other essentials.

The video stirred up strong emotions in viewers, who couldn't help but share their opinions online.

Read how people reacted to the video of Etwereso Hemaa

Nana Abenaa Adepa said:

I'm sad to watch them. Etwereso Hemaa Onyame Nhyira wo pii. May the Lord give the woman strength to look after her daughter.

Eunice Norman commented:

I'm short of words my sister may the good Lord bless you in everything that you are doing for the helpless people am praying God gives you the strength and long life to be there for other people and never give up on what you are doing on this day as it's your birthday I wish you all the best in life grow old to see your children's Children in Jesus name. Remember God has seen all that you are doing have a lovely birthday and stay blessed. Love you.

Lamildrissu Ldrissu reacted:

Yes, my sister is true my god bless you more ok.

Abdul Karim Hajer commented:

May Allah protects and guide you and heal may he remove sickness and poverty from you Amen.

Nana Serwaa Akoto posted:

Today is your birthday, but Sis I can't hold my tears, I'm very sad about Stephanie and her mum. May God be our helper. HAPPY BIRTHDAY NANA HEMAA.

Mariama Issifu commented

Please, I need the name registered with those numbers or mobile money. Thanks.

