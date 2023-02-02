A young Ghanaian lady has shared how her dad fumed after she sent her pictures she took during a photo shoot session

In a video on TikTok, the man asked why his daughter bothers him with money only to be spending them on things like photoshoots

Netizens who saw the video shared diverse opinions on the issue with many asking the lady not to be worried

A move by a young Ghanaian lady to impress her dad by sending pictures she took during a photoshoot has backfired

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady @cer.waarh1 shared a WhatsApp voice note her dad sent basically expressing displeasure about the photoshoot session.

Her dad’s issue was that her daughter was using money that could be put to judicious use on things like pictures.

“So if I was spenidng my money on Photoshoot, do you think I can save and give some to you if you ask me? Henceforth, when you need money go to the one who took those pictures and demand it from him” he said with an angry tone.

Ghanaians comment on the voice note

Netizens who saw the video shared diverse opinions on the issue with some urging the lady not to send pictures to her dad again.

Afya Golden:

Just like my dad but he will still send me money daddy’s love

Lawrencia Tawiah Mar:

The fact that u are on his profile

user927234945699:

You too like trouble , daddy is right

derrickfredric:

Ghanaian men we don't joke with our money oo its our strength as a man

Queentina539:

Awww so lovely how I wish my dad was alive

BOUJIEE:

This my Dad oooo May he RIP

