A Ghanaian man has protested the decision of his landlord to increase rent by 60 per cent despite leaving in a mud house

In a video on TikTok, the man who sounded displeased said his landlord has refused to reduce rent

Netizens who saw the video remain divided in their opinion over the rent with some advising the man to consider building his own house

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian man is in disbelief over the amount his landlord has quoted as money to be paid for rent should the pending tenancy agreement expire.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man @kwasiyesu who lives in a rural community in Ghana said his landlord has informed him that he will increase the current rent from 15 cedis to 25 cedis a month which represents more than 60 per cent upward adjustment.

Man complains landlord has increased rent of mud house astronomically Photo credit @kwasiyesu/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The man said what hurts him the most is that the house is a mud house which needs serious renovation.

“I was even appealing to him to take 20 cedis a month, but he has refused and insist the price is fair”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

He adds that the rent situation is becoming a burden for Ghanaians in every part of the country and not just the national capital.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 19,000 likes and 900 comments.

Ghanaians advise man

Some netizens advised the man to prioritize building a house rather than complaining on social media.

nana_pokua

my father's own is 100cedis a year that's what the tenants pay and they are still complaining so told him not to give the rooms for rent again

Vivian- dumenya1:

my village the land is 200gh p3 but they some of the guys in my village cant buy some mpo

Mr kofi Lovic:

bro u have pop and you are complaining

Okatakyie Agyenim:

Bro your room is nice, pay him, you can also try to build yours that will be better

Ararat Fredy:

Someone will pause to check the pic as he saw girl

Patnic:

Gh for u we all go suffer saaa until we change our bad attitude

Landlord demands 2 years rent advance

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a landlord in Ghana defended collecting two years' rent in advance from tenants and acknowledge that he is aware of the law but that following it will hurt him.

In an interview, the elderly landlord admitted to receiving two years' advance payments from prospective renters about a year ago, knowing that if discovered, he may go to jail for breaking Ghana's rent law.

However, he claims the legislation is irrelevant after the tenant agrees to pay the two-year advance rent.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh