A Ghanaian man has refuted claims that the United Arab Emirates is a bad place to live

In an interview with SVTV, Akwasi who is a taxi driver said the taxi business in the UAE is a very lucrative job hence he won't be returning to Ghana anytime soon

Netizens who saw the video were divided in their opinions with some saying life in the UAE is good

A Ghanaian man has rubbished the notion by some people that the United Arab Emirates(UAE) is not a place to be in your quest to seek greener pastures.

Speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa on YouTube Akwasi who works as a taxi driver in Abu Dhabi says he feels okay working in the Middle East country and has no plans of returning to Ghana soon.

Ghanaian taxi driver says people who complain of hardship in UAE are lazy Photo credit@SVTV Africa/YouTube @Naufal MQ/GettyImages

Having stayed in UAE since 2017, Akwasi said people who complain of hardship are those who are lazy and want everything on a silver platter.

He added that another group of people who find it difficult to live in the UAE are persons who are promiscuous and have difficulty living without alcohol.

“I came here through an agency and to be fair whatever I was promised so far is what I have been given. People who complain about the UAE are those who are lazy people, womanizers or people who like alcohol" he said.

He said as a taxi driver he is happy he made the decision to ply his trade in the United Arab Emirates.

He said the lowest salary for taxi drivers is 800 dirhams which is equivalent to 2400 cedis.

Quizzed on whether he will return to Ghana if he is offered a job with a monthly pay of 3000 a month, Akwasi simply replied no.

He said he has certain things he seeks to achieve and would want to achieve them before thinking of returning to Ghana.

Ghanaians share diverse opinions on living in UAE

Netizens who saw the video expressed diverse opinions on the issue with some issue with agreeing with him

braJONES VLOGS:

Living in UAE is not as bad as how people describe it to be...when you are able to acquire a residence permit you can get a job that pays a 1000 dollars a month

Sick lion:

If you are lazy stay in Ghana and do politics

Opoku Baah Samuel:

I want to go UAE any helper

Kofi Frimpong:

This guy is from far away paaaaaa!! For UEA I go sleep

Ghanaian man working as a dishwasher

