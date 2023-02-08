A young boy in Turkey has been rescued from under the rubble of a collapsed building

When he was found, the boy was still sleeping peacefully and remained totally unhurt

He asked what was happening but the rescue workers simply reassured him that nothing was wrong

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Turkey: A heartwarming video from the site of the earthquake in Turkey has shown the moment a young boy was spotted sleeping peacefully under a rubble.

In the footage shared on the verified TikTok handle of Cbsnews, the young boy looked confused when the rescue workers discovered him.

Out of surprise, he asked in his local language words that were translated to mean "What's happening".

Boy being rescued from under rubble in Turkey Photo credit: @cbsnews via TikTok

Source: UGC

The rescue workers reassured the boy, telling him that nothing was happening and that it was a good morning.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media users can't keep calm after seeing the boy being rescued in Turkey

Below were some heartwarming thoughts netizens shared in the comment section of the video.

Navile DreamWeaver indicated:

aw, buddy... so much has happened since you got put to bed. hope his parents are also ok

Yasi stated:

he wasn't even aware of his situation. He was just shocked why there were so many ppl. Beautiful baby

Eliz Manyera mentioned:

The little boy is asking “what’s happening” and the men are saying “nothing’s happened, good morning” ❤️

almostdoctorposting conjectured:

the rescue crew is so sweet. they’re saying “good morning good morning”

Watch the video below:

Every Ghanaian in part of Turkey where earthquake hit is safe – Ghana’s envoy assures

In a related report, Francisca Ashietey-Odunton, Ghana's representative in Turkey, has revealed that no Ghanaians have perished in Hatay, where a terrible earthquake caused damage.

According to the ambassador of Ghana, all 18 of the country's residents who were present in the city that was destroyed by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake have been located.

"I can report that all the Ghanaians in the part of Turkey where the earthquake struck are all accounted for. They are primarily students. They are about 18 students. They are all safe and well," GTV quoted the diplomat.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh