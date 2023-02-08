Ghana's ambassador to Turkey has disclosed that every Ghanaian in the part of Turkey where a devastating earthquake wreaked havoc has been accounted for

Francisca Ashitey-Oduntun has said most of the Ghanaians in Hatay and surrounding cities were students

She told GTV on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, that all 18 Ghanaians in the city are safe and sound

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghana's envoy in Turkey Francisca Ashietey-Odunton has disclosed that no Ghanaian in Hatay, where a devastating earth wreaked havoc has died.

Ghana's ambassador told state-owned GTV that the Ghanaian citizens in the city razed down by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake, about 18 of them, have all been accounted for.

"I can report that all the Ghanaians in the part of Turkey where the earthquake struck are all accounted for. Most of them are students. They are about 18 students. They are all safe and well," GTV quoted the diplomat.

Ghana's ambassador to Turkey Francisca Ashitey-Oduntun (L) has said all Ghanaians in Hatay, which was affected by the earthquake are safe. Source: Twitter/@gtv_ghana

Source: UGC

According to a BBC report on the catastrophe, more than 7,000 people have been confirmed dead in Turkey and northern Syria, which was also devastated by the quake.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The UNwarned has said thousands of children may be among the dead.

Bodies litter the streets as the country races with time to find more survivors of the earthquake that hit hard at the dawn on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Christian Atsu rescued alive from rubble

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a related story that Ghana Blackstars player Christian Atsu has been found alive after being trapped under rubble for over 20 hours following the earthquake in Turkey.

The Hatayspor Sporting winger was among thousands trapped under rubble after the tragic earthquake and aftershocks.

Reports indicate that Atsu is expected to make a full recovery after the tragedic incident.

“I want to hear my brother's voice to be sure he is safe”, says Atsu's twin sister

The twin sister of Christian Atsu has said she despite confirmation from an agent that her brother is safe and sound, she will travel to Turkey to visit her brother.

Christiana Atsupie Twasam said on Tuesday that she was preparing to leave for Turkey to see his brother and hear his voice.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh