A young Ghanaian lady working in Turkey was able to survive the massive earthquake that hit the country

Gifty Akosuah Adams, as she is called, recounted the harrowing experience with tears in an interview with TV3 Ghana

She says even cities that were not affected directly are feeling the trauma of the earthquake's aftermath

Gifty Adams, a Ghanaian resident in Turkey with some of her family, was in tears as she recounted how she was able to make it out of the devastating earthquake alive.

In a live interview with TV3, the young lady revealed that she was lucky to have woken up when the vigorous quake started at about 4:30 that fateful morning.

"At this time of the year, it is normal for the wind to blow so violently. But it was clear to me that this was not any regular wind when it began as everything started falling in the room," she started.

According to Gifty, she was able to rush out of the apartment building quickly enough together with a few people before the building collapsed.

"It was so scary and sad. We heard people screaming for help but there was nothing we could do about it. Buildings were falling and street was cracking so we had to try and stay on the safe part of the road," she added.

Gifty Adams mentioned that the entire nation is in a state of shock to the extent that cities that were not directly affected by the incident were also recording high levels of road accidents because of anxiety.

