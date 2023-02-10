A Ghanaian lecturer Dr Stephen Moore has been awarded a grant of $30,000 from Google for research

The University of Cape Coast lecturer is by this expected to advance research in natural language processing (NLP) in low-resource languages in Ghana and Africa.

Dr Moore is widely regarded when it comes to language research in Ghana and Africa

A lecturer at the University of Cape Coast has been announced as the recipient of a $30,000 research grant from Google.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, @TheKennethDarko revealed that the purpose of the grant is for Dr Moore to continue research in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) in low-resource languages in Ghana and Africa.

Also, a report by MyJoyonline said Dr Stephen Moore is co-founder of Ghana Natural Language Processing (Ghana NLP) which is an Open Source Initiative focused on Natural Language Processing (NLP) of Ghanaian Languages, & its applications to local problems.

Dr Moore and his colleagues for three years now have been developing tools for both text and speech translation of low-resource languages including Twi, Dagbani, Ewe, Ga, Guruni, Igbo, etc.

During the re-opening of Google’s office in Accra, Ghana, in 2022, he presented the state of the art of NLP development in Ghana and the opportunities the country will gain by training and developing young people for the future.

