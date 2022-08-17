Dr Kwadwo Owusu Akuffo, a senior lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has won the 2022 George Britton Early Investigator of the Year Award

Dr Kwadwo Owusu Akuffo, a senior lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has won the 2022 George Britton Early Investigator of the Year Award in the UK.

The Head of Department, Optometry and Visual Science in the Ghanaian establishment, received the honours at the Brain and Ocular Nutrition Conference held in the European country.

Per Joy News, Akuffo presented his scientific paper titled ''Macular Pigment Optical Density in a Healthy Ghanaian Sample at the conference, where he received an unrestricted research grant of €2,000 (GH¢19,000+)

The fund was sponsored by MacuHealth, a pharmaceutical company that provides industry-leading eye care supplements for patients.

In shots seen by YEN.com.gh, Dr Akuffo posed with the award with a mild smile. People have reacted to the images.

Read some of the comments compiled by YEN.com.gh below:

