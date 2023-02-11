Some notable Ghanaian architects have contributed to shaping the architectural landscape of Ghana and beyond

David Adjaye, for example, has contributed to developing designs for mega projects in Ghana, America, Russia and the UK

The stunning works of the Ghanaian architects have distinguished them from the lot and serve as a testament to their experience and skill

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaians are talented. And it is not about talent only. Many of them are able to rise into myriads of positions due to their resilience, persistence and consistency.

Out of the lots of career paths possible, some Ghanaian architects have become national and global icons for their unique and excellent contributions to developing designs of mega infrastructure that directly contribute to the development of Ghana and the world.

In this article, YEN.com.gh mentions four Ghanaian architects who have distinguished themselves in their fields.

David Adjaye has contributed to designs in both Ghana and abroad

Celebrated Ghanaian architect David Adjaye. Photo credit: archdesign.utk.edu

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Celebrated Ghanaian architect, David Adjaye, has made waves by putting Ghana and Africa on the map with his outstanding architectural creations. The Ghanaian-born British architect is renowned for creating his designs using ultramodern materials. He has also received several awards to that effect.

He is well known for being the brains behind world-renowned mega-structures, such as the Moscow School of Management in Russia, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Denver, Colorado, and the Nobel Peace Centre in Oslo, Norway.

Some gorgeous buildings designed by Sir David Adjaye

Source: UGC

Sir David Adjaye is also the architect of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, which was part of the Smithsonian Institution. It is the world's largest museum, education, and research complex.

In 2017, the world-renowned architect received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II and was named one of TIME Magazine's top 100 most influential persons of the year.

Professor John Owusu Addo designed KNUST's Unity Hall

Professor John Owusu Addo. Photo credit: @GhanaArchitects and Design233

Source: UGC

Professor John Owusu Addo is an accomplished 94-year-old architect who created the architectural designs for some of Ghana's most prominent buildings. He was the first black person to lead the architecture department at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi and the sixth registered architect in Ghana.

He contributed to notable projects including the Cedi House in Accra and KNUST's Unity Hall residence in Kumasi. Additionally, he oversaw the development of the Bomso Clinic, Asuoyeboah SSNIT Residential flats, the Accra International Conference Center, and Otumfour's residence (Manhyia Palace).

Some buildings designed by Professor John Owusu Addo. Photo credit: Citi Business News, Agritech West Africa and GBC Ghana Online

Source: UGC

In an interview, the retired architect confessed that he saw Ghana as a country of opposites, where modern architecture was practised and taught in colleges. Yet, the vast majority of the populace still lacked access to essential services and most people lived in appalling conditions. Thus, he gave back to society by teaching and designing relevant and beneficial buildings for the general public.

Additionally, Professor Addo mentioned that now that he is retired, he plays golf to pass the time. He acquired a plot of land adjacent to the Kumasi Golf Club and built his retirement residence to be accessible by foot.

Elsie Owusu worked on the refurbishment of the UK's Supreme Court

Decorated architect Elsie Owusu. Photo credit: Financial Times

Source: UGC

Elsie Owusu, a British architect of Ghanaian descent, has had a successful architectural career for over fifty years. She is the head of a business called JustGhana, located in the UK, that collaborates with artisans and artists to build new African structures made of local materials for rural communities.

In 2009, Elsie Owusu collaborated with other architects to refurbish the UK Supreme Court. She was also a member of the group that oversaw the remodelling of London's Green Park Station.

Elsie Owusu worked on the designs for Green Park Station in the UK. Photo credit: elsie owusu architects

Source: UGC

Elsie has held positions on several boards for the UK Supreme Court Arts Trust, the National Trust of England, and the Arts Council England.

She is a trustee for the Architectural Association and the Council of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA). In 2014, Elsie Owusu received the African Business Woman of the Year award.

Nana Akua Birmeh establishes an all-female architecture firm

Founder of ArchXenus, Nana Akua Birmeh. Photo credit: How we made it in Africa

Source: UGC

Nana Akua Birmeh is the founder of ArchXenus, a predominantly female architectural company in Ghana. The female architects in the company have created stunning buildings throughout Ghana, including residential projects and developments in the hotel, educational, financial, and health sectors.

In an interview, Nana Akua Birmeh stated that she was still breastfeeding her first kid when she launched the architecture business in 2011. With innovative new ideas and designs, Nana Akua Birmeh and her female architects hope to alter Ghana's skyline completely.

Her company, ArchXenus, is the mastermind behind some notable buildings in Ghana such as the Universal Merchant Bank (UMB), Ecobank Capital, Premier Court, Rangoon Residence, Tamale Mall, and Imperial Zambang.

ArchXenus is the mastermind behind some developments in Ghana. Photo credit: ARC architects and ArchPose

Source: UGC

Even though Birmeh started the company primarily to be highly attentive to the needs of women, she insisted that the organisation never intended to hire just women.

She attributes the company's high percentage of female employees to the policies in place, which she claims tend to attract some of the greatest female architects in the country.

Ghanaian architecture students and their beautiful architectural designs that will transform Ghana when built

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how some Ghanaian architecture students developed architectural designs that could transform Ghana.

The educational system in Ghana aspires to produce graduates who would provide a solution to the pressing issue plaguing the nation. Some impressive architectural designs created by Ghanaian architecture students at home and abroad can help Ghana resolve some of its urgent problems.

The aim is that the government would fulfil the ambitions of such talented youngsters, ensuring that their efforts are worthwhile.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh