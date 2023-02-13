A lady who faced serious difficulties while studying Economics has finally graduated with a first-class degree

The lady identified as Jennifer Hilejime studied at Benue State University where she almost dropped out

After collecting her results, she posted them on Facebook and it shows that she was able to make 4.80 out of 5 points

A lady who saw a lot of difficulties while studying at the university has finally graduated with a first-class degree.

The lady named Jennifer Hilejime studied Economics at Benue State University between 2017 and 2020.

Jennifer bagged a first-class in Economics from BSU. Photo credit: Facebook/Jennifer Hilejime.

Jennifer collected her statement of result and posted it in a Facebook video to celebrate her amazing success.

How Jennifer survived while studying at BSU

Narrating what she went through during her school days, Jennifer said she had only one black gown and lived in a hostel with a leaking roof.

She said she lost her parents in JSS3 and was helped through school by her brother who is also now late.

Jennifer first went to a college of education before going to the university. She almost dropped out of school but for the intervention of people who gave her scholarships.

She wrote on Facebook:

"Truly it was not an easy journey. At the college I was that girl with only one black gown and one shoe, picking pieces of soap in the bathroom to have a clean bath.

"I lived in the worst environment but was happy I could have a space to keep my table and read. For each night that it rained, I stayed awake to ensure that I control the water."

Jennifer said she has now fulfilled the wishes of her father who pleaded with her to get him a degree no matter what.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Facebook users

Anyombe Blessing said:

"My dear daughter, you have proved to the whole world that destiny is a secret gift granted by God without exception of whom you are."

@Butel Kenn reacted:

Congratulations my dear, may God crown ur efforts with a good job."

