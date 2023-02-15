A Ghanaian man has earned accolades online after she met a street hawker in Accra and decided to buy all the plantain chips she was selling

The young hawker at first thought the guy was only joking when he first made it known to her

Netizens who reacted to the video thanked the young man for his rare act of kindness shown to the young hawker

A Ghanaian man has earned plaudits on social media after he exhibited an act of kindness towards a street hawker.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man @championrolie was captured having a chat with the plantain chips seller where he revealed his plans to buy everything she was selling.

A generous Ghanaian man buys out the plantain chips from this hawker Photo credit@championrolie

The young hawker at first felt he was joking and didn’t seem unsure whether the young man would carry on with his intention.

The seriousness and insistence of the young man changed the situation forcing the young hawker to hurriedly get a big rubber bag and subsequently fill it with the plantain chips for her customer.

The video concluded with the young man expressing delight that he was able to put smiles on the face of the young hawker.

Ghanaians comment the young man

Netizens who reacted to the video heaped praises on the young man for his kind act with many seeking God’s blessing for him.

At the time of writing the video had raked over 1O0,000 likes and 3000 comments.

Ven:

See as all the chips couldn't fit the first bag...that's how your blessings and money will overflow

Dede Dee:

May your account never run dry

Eyram:

This is so touching❤️. God bless you

Miss Queenie:

I now believe there's still love out there

Nana Akua Kekeli:

This is really Nice:

Source: YEN.com.gh