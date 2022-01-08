A young girl known as Francisca Etuteh has sadly lost her life after her own parents caned her to death

The report sighted by YEN.com.gh shared that her parents, Effa Donaldson, 34 and Salone Oteku, 27 beat and made her sit on hot water until she was unconscious

Francisca passed on while receiving treatment at the Aowin Community clinic 27 on Tuesday, January 04, 2022

A recent publication by myjoyonline.com reported that a 4-year-old Ghanaian child by the name of Francisca Etuteh lost her life after her own parents beat her to death.

The report shared that Francisca's parents, Effa Donaldson, 34 and Salone Oteku, 27 on Tuesday, January 04, 2022 caned their child until she became unconscious.

The 4-year-old was also made to sit on hot water and broke her arm in the process, myjoyonline reported.

Police shared that the unfortunate incidence took place in Yakase in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region.

According to myjoyonline.com, the decreased parents quickly rushed her to the Aowin Community Clinic but Francisca died while receiving treatment.

The young child's remains have been deposited at the Enchi Government Hospital for autopsy.

