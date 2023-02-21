Mowalola returned to the London Fashion Week calendar to debut a New York-inspired Fall/Winter 2023 collection

The London-based fashion designer presented a collection of bootleg creations that pay tribute to New York City

However, not many fashion lovers on social media are impressed with the low-hanging pants seen on the runway

A video from Mowalola's showcase at the London Fashion Week has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

The London-based fashion designer returned to the LFW and showcased a New York-inspired Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

Some models on the runway.

Source: UGC

According to Hypebeast, Mowalola drew inspiration from an apocalyptic universe, envisioning a wardrobe for the end of life on Earth while taking its audience to the future through technically-enhanced graphics that speak to the current AI generation.

In the video, models can be seen on the runway in ensembles with unofficial New York Yankee symbols hanging close to the ground and adorned ill-fitting denim missing its upper half.

In an interview with fashion consultant @declanchan, Mowalola said the concept is about 'dark web and our society on the brink of collapse'.

Social media users react to Mowalola's latest collection at LFW

4mbergee:

"I'm not even religious but this is def an end of times sign lol."

chen_y9723:

"When you are on your toilet but the delivery guy rings your door bell."

neverlie100:

"Out here embarrassing these ppl but they gotta make a living smh."

anima.vlf:

"The meme about the pants being too low became reality but too early."

wavyscrapbook.jpg:

"See. People have been doing this since the 90s…. Nobody is paying y’all $2500 for it though."

chelsdunstan:

"Theyre so just doing this to spark conversation."

ronnellperlongo:

"Not worthy of a response."

leefollentine:

"Well this is stupid."

winnerjay_:

"Nah only una go craze oh which kind nonsense be this nah."

